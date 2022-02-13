Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers
Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Wolves Defeat Pacers, 129-120

Written By Associated Press
Posted: Feb 13, 2022

Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone Sunday by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.

The Timberwolves snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a three-game losing streak at Indiana as they compete to finish among the top six in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in round.

Oshae Brissett had a season-high 22 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for Indiana, which has lost six in a row. Tyrese Haliburton added 22 points and 16 assists, one short of tying his career high in just his second game with the Pacers.

Tags
Timberwolves, Game Recap

Related Content

Timberwolves

Game Recap

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter