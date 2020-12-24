Wolves Complete Comeback In Season Opener

It took 44 minutes of action for the Minnesota Timberwolves to earn their first lead against the Detroit Pistons, but a commanding final frame netted the Wolves a victory in the team’s season opener.

Minnesota held Detroit scoreless in the game’s final 2:24 to earn a 10-point win, outscoring the Pistons 31-16 in the fourth quarter and ending the game on an 11-0 run.

“Holding a team to 16 points in the fourth quarter is no easy feat,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “I was proud of our guys’ communication – I liked what they were able to do, figuring things out.”

Trailing by as many as 14, the Timberwolves continued to answer Detroit’s scoring runs throughout the contest thanks to a team-wide scoring effort. Rookie Anthony Edwards impressed with 11 first half points, and by game’s end, six Wolves players ended in double figures led by Malik Beasley’s 23.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting while D’Angelo Russell scored eight of his 18 points in the final frame.

Minnesota will now turn its attention to Utah, where the teams will face off in a divisional matchup on Saturday, December 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Coverage will be available on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.