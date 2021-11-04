Wolves Can't Complete Comeback Versus Clippers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 32 points and eight assists, and Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 29 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-115 on Wednesday night.

George shot 11 of 18, including 4 of 8 from long distance, as Los Angeles had its best shooting night of the season and won its second straight game. The Clippers shot 60.3% from the field and made a season-high 21 3-pointers on 36 attempts.

Nicholas Batum added 20 points and Terance Mann had a season-high 17 points off the bench, including a career-best three 3s.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points for Minnesota, which has lost four of five. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves were without D’Angelo Russell, who was sidelined with a right ankle sprain.

Minnesota also had one of its better shooting nights overall, finishing at 45.7% and going 14 for 40 from beyond the arc in the first of two straight games between the teams.

Two of the worst shooting teams in the league traded blows for three quarters before Los Angeles took control late in the third.

The Clippers entered the game shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 26th in the league. Minnesota was right behind at 41.1%, tied with Oklahoma City. Only Dallas and Detroit have been worse.

Towns gave the Wolves a 70-68 lead midway through the third quarter with a soaring dunk after Edwards had scored five straight points. But Edwards banged his knee on Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe and had to leave the game temporarily.

Los Angeles went on a 12-2 run, culminating in a 3-pointer by George, to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. George fanned himself as he went back down the court.