Wolves’ Bolmaro Drops Career-High For Barcelona

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2020 NBA Draft class has already been heralded as one of the Association’s best with standout selections Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels flashing potential on a nightly basis in the team’s starting lineup.

Leandro Bolmaro, the No. 23 overall selection in the Draft, has the makings of another skilled contributor with high potential for the Timberwolves. Selected by the New York Knicks and traded to Minnesota, the 20-year-old Bolmaro has spent the year in Spain with FC Barcelona, who are currently 28-4 on the season in Liga ACB play.

In Sunday’s FC Barcelona victory over MoraBanc Andorra, Bolmaro recorded a career and game-high 26 points while shooting 9-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point territory.