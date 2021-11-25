Wolves Beat The Heat, 113-105

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves treated their most energetic home crowd of the season to a cohesive and resolute performance.

The more intensity the better for Minnesota’s precocious guard.

Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

“It was a great night. Our guys were amped up to play for all the obvious reasons — good team, personal battles, big crowd,” coach Chris Finch said.

Malik Beasley scored a season-high 29 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell added 20 for the Timberwolves, who launched a franchise-record 55 attempts from behind the arc and made 18. Edwards (six), Beasley (five) and Russell (four) did the most damage.

The Wolves, who closed the game on an 11-2 run, went 11 for 27 from 3-point range after halftime as Edwards added yet another highlight to his budding career.

“He took over the game. Simple as that,” Russell said. “He was guarding, he was moving, he was boxing, he was rebounding. I think we’re watching him grow in front of us, just all around.”

All of Minnesota’s wins on the streak have come by 10 points or more, the third such five-game run in franchise history. This is the longest winning streak for the Wolves in four years.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points, and Butler had a quiet 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists against his former team while being booed often. Duncan Robinson added 17 points and super sub Tyler Herro had 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting after scoring 31 points the night before in a win at Detroit.

“When we’re at home, we play lights out. It’s electric. We’re having fun,” Adebayo said. “But when we’re on the road, it’s like sluggish.”

Karl-Anthony Towns had first-quarter foul trouble and finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt picked up the slack inside with a career-high 15 rebounds to go with eight points and Edwards more than handled the alpha role.

“I was just trying to stay as close as possible until big fella came back,” Edwards said.

Edwards thrives in higher-intensity games like these, and he was the driving force in the second-half surge by the Wolves. His one-handed dunk off a backdoor cut posterized Gabe Vincent early in the fourth quarter, only to have it wiped out by an offensive foul.

“The zebras, man. I don’t know. If I’m refereeing that game and you dunk on someone like that, I’m not calling a charge. And you’re at home? I’m not calling a charge,” Edwards said.

The Heat immediately went on a 7-0 run to take back the lead, but Russell put the Wolves back in front for good at 91-89 with a 3-pointer at the 9-minute mark.

“They were throwing us to the ground, doing whatever they wanted, and we couldn’t do it back. Plain and simple, just like it looked,” Vincent said.