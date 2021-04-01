Getty Images
Wolves Battle Back In Gritty Win Over Knicks
Notes from Wednesday's win over New York...
- Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for Minnesota tonight as he finished with 18 points, a game-and-season-high 17 rebounds and six assists. Tonight marked his 20th double-double of the season, the second most he has recorded through his first 28 games of the season.
- Tonight also marked Towns’ second 15+ point/15+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season and 17th of his career, trailing only Kevin Love (18) and Kevin Garnett (123) for the most such games in Timberwolves history.
- Connecting on two triples tonight, Towns extended his franchise-high streak of games with at least one three-point shot made to 63 games.
- In 35:32 minutes of action, Anthony Edwards registered his 19th 20+ point performance of the season as he scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. He added a season-high-tying three steals and a season-high three blocks, becoming the second Timberwolves rookie with 20+ points, 3+ blocks and 3+ steals (Christian Laettner, twice in 1993) in a game.
- With his first three pointer of the night, Edwards (19y-238d) connected on his 100th triple of the season, becoming the youngest player in Timberwolves history to reach 100 three-pointers (previous youngest was Stephon Marbury at 20y-058d). He also becomes the third youngest player in NBA history to connect on 100 threes (Kobe Bryant: 19y-176d, Kevin Knox: 19y, 218d).
- After notching his first steal of the night, Edwards has recorded at least one steal in 16 straight games, the longest active run in the NBA. The 16-game streak breaks the longest ever run by a Timberwolves rookie (Pooh Richardson, 15 games twice in the 1989-90 season).
- Jaden McDaniels tallied 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including a season-high-tying 4-of-9 from long range while adding five rebounds. Tonight was his ninth double-figure scoring output of the season.
- In 32:01 of action tonight, Malik Beasley surpassed the 5,000 career minutes mark. Beasley scored 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, good for his 20th 20+ point game of the season and 10th game of the season with 5+ threes in a game.
Team Notes
- The Timberwolves trailed the Knicks tonight by as many as 18 points in the game, including being down by 13 points with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter. Tonight’s comeback marked the sixth double-digit comeback of the season.
- Minnesota connected on 14 shots from beyond the arc through three quarters, their 40th game of the season where they have connected on 10+ threes.
- Led by Ricky Rubio’s game-high seven assists, the Timberwolves dished out 25 assists as a team accounting for their 46th game this season totaling 20+ assists collectively.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: