Wolves Battle Back In Gritty Win Over Knicks

Notes from Wednesday's win over New York...

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for Minnesota tonight as he finished with 18 points, a game-and-season-high 17 rebounds and six assists. Tonight marked his 20th double-double of the season, the second most he has recorded through his first 28 games of the season.

Tonight also marked Towns’ second 15+ point/15+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season and 17th of his career, trailing only Kevin Love (18) and Kevin Garnett (123) for the most such games in Timberwolves history.

Connecting on two triples tonight, Towns extended his franchise-high streak of games with at least one three-point shot made to 63 games.

In 35:32 minutes of action, Anthony Edwards registered his 19th 20+ point performance of the season as he scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. He added a season-high-tying three steals and a season-high three blocks, becoming the second Timberwolves rookie with 20+ points, 3+ blocks and 3+ steals (Christian Laettner, twice in 1993) in a game.

With his first three pointer of the night, Edwards (19y-238d) connected on his 100th triple of the season, becoming the youngest player in Timberwolves history to reach 100 three-pointers (previous youngest was Stephon Marbury at 20y-058d). He also becomes the third youngest player in NBA history to connect on 100 threes (Kobe Bryant: 19y-176d, Kevin Knox: 19y, 218d).

After notching his first steal of the night, Edwards has recorded at least one steal in 16 straight games, the longest active run in the NBA. The 16-game streak breaks the longest ever run by a Timberwolves rookie (Pooh Richardson, 15 games twice in the 1989-90 season).

Jaden McDaniels tallied 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including a season-high-tying 4-of-9 from long range while adding five rebounds. Tonight was his ninth double-figure scoring output of the season.

In 32:01 of action tonight, Malik Beasley surpassed the 5,000 career minutes mark. Beasley scored 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, good for his 20th 20+ point game of the season and 10th game of the season with 5+ threes in a game.

Team Notes