Wiggins Continues Hot Streak, Another 20-Point Game

After a brief slump, Andrew Wiggins has been solid for the Wolves as of late.

On Wednesday night against the Kings, Wiggins finished with a team-high 25 points, shooting an efficient 10-for-15 from the field and 2-for-5 from the 3-point line.

It was his ninth 20-point game of the season and 179th of his career.

It marked Wiggins’ fourth-straight game in which he scored 20 or more points. During that stretch, he’s averaging 22.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from the 3-point line.

The last time Wiggins scored 20 or more points in four-straight games was from Feb. 23 to March 2 last season when he hit 20 or more points over a five-game stretch.

Wiggins’ scoring surge is about the only positive for the Wolves lately. The Wolves have lost three-straight games on the West Coast. They’ll look to salvage a win on Saturday night against the lowly Suns in Phoenix.

History tells us Wiggins will hit the 20-point mark again. In 15 career games against Phoenix, Wiggins is averaging 21.1 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.