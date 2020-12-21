What We Learned From Timberwolves Preseason

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves preseason schedule wrapped up with a 1-2 record, it’s important to remember that the Wolves’ return to the hardwood requires context given the circumstances.

Between an extremely condensed training camp period and no NBA Summer League, players were forced to get acclimated with the new-look roster much quicker than usual.

Minnesota’s busy offseason culminated in five new roster additions. The team remains one of the youngest rosters in the Association, making the focus of the three tune-up games chemistry and execution rather than solely wins and losses.

“It’s hard to get the rust off in four or five days,” shared rookie guard Anthony Edwards. “By the time we play Detroit, I feel like everything will be back in rhythm…I feel like you guys will see what y’all have.”

There were certainly areas of improvement evident throughout the team’s preseason slate, but equally as often, glimpses of the team’s potential heading into the regular season.

Jarrett Culver shined throughout the preseason, showcasing his abilities as a two-way player en route to averaging 11 points per contest in the team’s three exhibition games.





Jaylen Nowell emerged as another option for the team’s backcourt, netting 22 points in the team’s first matchup. Over the three games, the second-year guard connected on 50% of his three-point attempts (5-of-10) during the preseason.

Rookie Anthony Edwards improved each game, finishing with his best performance to date in the team’s final tune-up contest. Edwards scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in the victory over Dallas.





Absent for the Timberwolves final 12 games of the 2019-20 season due to injury, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to form in the team’s final preseason contest, amassing 20 points, seven boards, and three assists on 8-of-14 shooting.



20 pts.

7 reb.

3 ast. KAT's ready for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/aUbstYNa22 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 18, 2020

Towns played just one game with guard D’Angelo Russell prior to being sidelined last season, and the superstar duo will begin the 2020-21 campaign fully healthy alongside a talented supporting cast on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Towns, Russell, and the Timberwolves face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with coverage available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.