Weekend Auction Benefitting The Fastbreak Foundation

Minneapolis-St. Paul –This weekend fans will have the opportunity to bid on signed, game-worn and game-issued Minnesota Timberwolves jerseys from today’s game versus the Boston Celtics at Target Center in Minneapolis. Auctioned items will benefit The Fastbreak Foundation, the charitable arm for all four franchises including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, Iowa Wolves, and T-Wolves Gaming.

Bidding will begin today, May 15 at 9 a.m. CST at www.timberwolves.com/auction and will close at the conclusion (final buzzer) of Sunday’s game vs. the Dallas Mavericks (8 p.m. CST).

Items up for auction include:

Autographed Game-issued Statement Jerseys: Game-worn and game-issued jerseys from Saturday’s game versus the Boston Celtics.

Jimmy Longoria Original Artwork: Award winning Chicano artist Longoria created “Lone Wolf,” a one-a-kind piece using Minnesota’s own 3M Corporations’ architectural films and vinyls. Employing this innovative technique which he pioneered on the mural hanging in 3M’s global Innovation Center, Jimmy created this piece as a step towards creating the graphic on the t-shirt inspired by the North Star City Edition uniforms. “Lone Wolf" is immediately collectable as it is a stand-alone art piece. This original work is 24” W x 36” H.

Autographed Anthony Edwards Dunk Print: The dunk seen and heard around the world. Signed poster of Ant’s epic Feb. 19 dunk against the Toronto Raptors.

Timberwolves Mystery Box: Each box includes an item autographed by a current player, two 100-level tickets to the 2021-22 Timberwolves season and a Timberwolves promotional item. Autographed items could include photos, mini balls, shoes, jerseys, and basketballs.

All proceeds will benefit The Fastbreak Foundation, which provides valuable support to our nonprofit community.

To bid/purchase and view updates, fans are encouraged to visit www.timberwolves.com/auction throughout the weekend.