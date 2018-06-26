Versatility Was Key To Timberwolves Drafting Okogie And Bates-Diop

Throughout the draft, there are plenty of buzzwords that you’re definitely sick of because you’ve heard them for the last 50 days.

Potential. Wingspan. Floor. Ceiling. Three and D!

Forgive me for using another one, which is what this particular article is actually centered around.

Versatility.

Five days ago, the Timberwolves drafted Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop with the 20th and 48th picks overall, respectively.

The two are very different on most levels.

Okogie is 20 and was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He wasn’t extensively recruited before joining Georgia Tech (he wasn’t even a top-150 recruit). He wasn’t on the draft radar for many until the Combine where he wowed scouts and skyrocketed up mock drafts. Fittingly, Okogie’s new number will match his age and draft number.

Bates-Diop is 22 and was the No. 22 recruit (this is getting weird) in the 2014 draft class. He redshirted his junior season after suffering a stress fracture. The NBA wasn’t on his radar until he started tearing things up in the 2017-18 season. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He’ll wear No. 33, which is 11 more than 22 and 11 is half of 22. For whatever that’s worth (not much at all).

But while the two are different, they were chosen by the Timberwolves for the same reason.

(Queue the buzz-word harmonica. . .)

Versatility.

Okogie is 6’5, 217 pounds and has a 7-foot wingspan, a mark that ranked first among shooting guards at the NBA Combine. His 8’6 standing reach ranked second. This is a player who will be able to defend three positions from the get go, and probably four positions as he gets stronger. That’s where the NBA is heading.

“Wingspan helps a lot,” Okogie said to a group of Minneapolis media members on Tuesday. “You can kind of be two places at one. The thing about defense, you certainly don’t have to be there to be there. I could have my hand in the passing lane, but still be there to pay attention to my man. It helps a lot with versatility.”

Okogie went on to say that he’ll play the “5, 4, 3 ,2 ,1” if he has to. While guarding centers might not be in his wheelhouse, we appreciate the willingness to bang with the bigs.

That won’t be a problem with KBD, though.

Bates-Diop is 6’9, 224 pounds and has a 7’3-foot wingspan, first among all guards and small forwards at the draft. His 8’10.5 standing reach ranked second to only Kevin Knox, who went ninth in the draft. He projects as player who can play the three, four and at times five in the NBA. Don’t be surprised to see him hold his own on the perimeter as well.

“I think that’s probably why we were brought here, our versatility,” Bates-Diop said. “I’m tall enough to guard bigger guys and I’m long enough to keep wings and guards in front of me, so I think for both of us, that’ll be big.”

It’s no coincidence that the Wolves drafted two players who can guard multiple positions. Did you watch the NBA playoffs?

Players like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala made huge impacts for Golden State. Throughout the season in Houston, we saw players like Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker thrive.

The game is getting better, and faster. That means more switching and teams trying to force uncomfortable matchups. But when you have players who can guard three or four positions, those matchups become less uncomfortable.

“The defense, the versatility, what we’re seeing in our league, we’re seeing a lot of switching,” Wolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You not only have to guard your own position, but to be able to guard up and down. We think both of these guys fit that. The fact that both of these guys can play multiple positions is critical for us.”

There’s a reason why buzz words are buzz words.

Versatility word count: Six.