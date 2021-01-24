Vanderbilt's Career-High Leads Way Over Pelicans
- Jarred Vanderbilt tallied a career-high 16 points shooting 8-of-13 from the field. Of his 16 points, 10 of them came in the first half. He added 11 rebounds and registered his second career double-double (Jan. 7 at Portland, 10 points and 10 rebounds).
- Jarrett Culver connected on 6-of-9 from the floor, for 16 points and his sixth double-digit effort of the season. He also contributed five rebounds and one steal in 24:47 minutes off the bench.
- Naz Reid led the Timberwolves in scoring with a career-high-tying 20 points, accounting for his first 20+ point game of the season.
- In his first start since Jan. 1 vs Washington, Ricky Rubio had seven points, a season-high seven rebounds and a game-high-tying seven assists.
- At the final buzzer, Malik Beasley tallied 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. He now has scored 15+ points in 12 of his 15 games this season and in 24 total games with Minnesota.
- With his second assist on the night, Beasley has eclipsed the 250-career assist mark.
- In 20:16 off the bench, Anthony Edwards recorded 18 points and shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Tonight marked his seventh 15+ point performance and his most points scored since a career-high 26 on 1/7 at Portland.
- Josh Okogie grabbed a career-high-tying five steals and notched nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 27:21 minutes.
- Ed Davis grabbed nine rebounds in 19:20 off the bench tonight, reaching 4500 career rebounds.
Team Notes
- Minnesota’s reserves outscored New Orleans’ reserves 50-17 marking a season-high bench scoring margin (+33).
- Tonight marked the fifth game of the season in which the bench scored 50+ points.
- The Timberwolves grabbed 50 rebounds, outrebounding New Orleans 50-42. This marks the third time this season that Minnesota grabbed 50+ rebounds. The Timberwolves move to 2-1 on the season when grabbing at least 50 boards.
- As a team, Minnesota only committed 13 turnovers compared to New Orleans’ 21. The Timberwolves now move to 3-2 when committing less than 13 turnovers.
- With a victory tonight, Minnesota moves to 2-1 on the second night of their back-to-backs this season.
Upcoming Games
