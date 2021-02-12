Twenty-Five Games In, Edwards Showing Promise For Future

Anthony Edwards' NBA rookie season has hit the quarter-century mark, with the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2020 No. 1 pick showing promise as an elite scorer while accumulating experience.

As of February 12, Edwards is second among 2020-21 rookies in scoring, averaging 13.9 points on 32.4% shooting from three-point range to go with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The Georgia product has also shown to be a reliable free-throw shooter, converting 80.4% of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Edwards' numbers overall are impressive, considering he had no NCAA Tournament, Summer League, or extended NBA training camp to prepare for his rookie season. But diving deeper into the 19 year old's last 10 games paints more of a picture. Edwards has scored in double figures in nine out of the Wolves' last 10 games, averaging 16.7 points and shooting 39.7% from distance in that time frame. His assist and rebounding averages have also seen a slight uptick in that timeframe.

There's even more reason to be hopeful for Edwards' development. Since becoming the youngest player in Timberwolves history to start a game on January 29 versus the Philadelphia 76ers, Edwards is averaging 15.9 points on 36.7% from beyond the arc in just under 31 minutes per game.

Friday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets and No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball will put both rookies' skillsets on display. Tipoff is at 6PM Central on FOX Sports North.