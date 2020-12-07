Training Camp Provides Hope For Edwards, Timberwolves

A slew of new and familiar faces entered Mayo Clinic Square, the site of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ practice facility, for the first day of group training at the team’s training camp on Sunday morning.

Six days out from their first preseason contest, the Timberwolves have limited time to get acquainted, making every moment matter. It’s a challenge, but one that every team in this accelerated run-up to the 2020-21 NBA season has to navigate – something that Head Coach Ryan Saunders is accounting for in his camp plans.

“We spent a lot of time focusing on some protocols to be as ready as possible if the unforeseen happens,” said Saunders. “We talk about adaptability, flexibility, availability – those are what we’re focused on.”

Rookie Anthony Edwards’ short time in the NBA has been filled with the need to be adaptable - just 18 days separated Draft night from Sunday’s start to the Timberwolves’ group training sessions. The No. 1 overall pick has quickly taken the changes in stride while committing to success in areas the team needs him most.

“They brought me here to play a role – whatever role that is, I’m going to be a star at that role,” said Edwards. “No matter what they need me to do, I’m going to do it.”

While his offense will undoubtedly provide a spark, Edwards’ defensive abilities could be equally as captivating – something the top pick understands.

“Coach Vanterpool took me under his wing and he realized I can be a really good defensive player…I feel like my defense has improved since I got here,” said the Georgia native.

Though the team has spent just one practice session together, the potential for this Timberwolves roster is evident to the first-year guard.

“We’ll get better,” Edwards shared.

“We’re going to grow together.”