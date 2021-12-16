Towns Scores 10,000th Career Point

In the third quarter of an impressive double-digit victory over the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns scored his 10,000th NBA point.

Towns became the first of his Draft class (2015) to reach 10,000 points, and the second Timberwolves player in history to do so (Kevin Garnett).

Knowing the significance of the moment, No. 32 paused and shared an emotional moment at the free throw line, remembering his mother Jacqueline Towns.

Towns finished the night with 32 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the Wolves victory.