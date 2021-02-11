Towns Returns From Bout With COVID-19, Pleads With Public To Wear Masks

Karl-Anthony Towns knows all too well the unpredicability and havoc COVID-19 can wreak.

After losing his mother, Jackie, and several family members to the deadly virus, the Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star was sidelined for the past few weeks following a positive test. As COVID-19 challenged him both physically and mentally, Towns was grateful just to be healthy enough to return to the court after 28 days away on Wednesday night versus the LA Clippers.

"I know fans and people who play fantasy sports all the time ‘Want Karl to come back on the court, it’s supposed to be 12 days and he’s on the court!’ but that ain’t how life works," Towns told media via Zoom. "Everyone’s case with COVID is totally different. Every human and their underlying conditions are different, and my underlying conditions did not play in my favor -- at all -- for COVID."

He added: "COVID did not treat me well whatsoever, a lot of scary nights."

Towns' recovery from the virus was a long one, a process capped off with Wednesday's return to play. Though the Wolves fell 119-112 to LA, Towns looked close to his usual self, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 31 minutes on the court.

"I was just smiling on the court, even at the end," Towns explained. "I was just so proud of myself to get to this point. It’s been a long process; it’s been many days where you don’t even feel like you’re gonna come back."

Towns did not detail into the symptoms that kept him isolated for most of the past month, but cautioned the public to do their due diligence in helping slow the spread of the disease. Though vaccines are being distributed to high-risk citizens and frontline workers nationwide, the death toll from the pandemic continues to approach 500,000 fatalities in the United States alone since early 2020.

"People complain about wearing a mask and wearing one of these and all this stuff, but these frontline workers are in there with people who are possibly dying and wearing four masks and you can’t wear one? Just one! Stop it. Don’t be lazy. Think of others before yourself. Wear the mask," Towns pleaded.

He went on: "Do your part. If you really hate this disease and this virus, help us stop the spread. Help us stop it. Wear one of these, go about your day, be smart, be intelligent and just be responsible. That’s as simple as it gets. These frontline workers, the way they commit themselves and the mental strain that comes with seeing people like this and knowing that you could have all possibility of getting this and your family could get it, they deserve a lot of credit. They deserve a hell of a lot of credit for the work they’ve done getting people healthy or even giving people a chance to survive. That’s all you ask at the end of the day is for a chance. That’s all I asked for. I just wanted a chance to see my mom get out of that bed.

"If you give me a chance, you give me some hope and I’m forever grateful.”