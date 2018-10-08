Towns Puts Up 33 In Preseason Loss To Bucks In Iowa

In preseason action, the Wolves fell to the Bucks 125-107 in Ames, Iowa on Sunday night.

Minnesota falls to 1-3 in preseason 2018-19 preseason play.

The loss came despite 33 points and 12 rebounds from Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. He was efficient, too, shooting 11-for-19 from the field, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

While Towns is playing well, his coach is aware he’s about the bigger picture: Winning.

“I think KAT is more worried about us. He wants us to play well but right now, I think it’s his actions; it’s the way he’s practicing, it’s the way he’s trying defensively,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s doing a lot of things that are positive and I think we need to get the rest of our team up to speed.”

Minnesota struggled to open each half, getting outscored a combined 69-50 in the first and third quarters combined.

Timberwolves two-way player C.J. Williams finished with 12 points of the bench, shooting 2-for-4 from deep. It was his first long run in a preseason game this year, and he showed up. Gorgui Dieng added 11 points. Jeff Teague finished with 10 points and seven assists. Tyus Jones rounded things out with 10 points, but also had four turnovers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points and 10 boards. Christian Wood added 14 points and six rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 13 points, while Donte DiVincenzo, Malcolm Brogdon and Tony Snell added 12 points each.

Minnesota will get Monday off practice before returning on Tuesday. The Wolves get to see the Bucks again on Friday in the preseason finale. That game will be in Milwaukee. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Wolves have plenty of work to do before their season opener against San Antonio on Oct. 17.

“I think it’s just a lot of things that we have to fix,” Towns said. “There’s no reason to make excuses. At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and perform. We didn’t do that as well as we wanted to today and that’s why we lost. We’ve got things we need to work on this week.”