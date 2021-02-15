Towns' Efficient Night Pushes Wolves Past Toronto
Notes from Sunday's win versus Toronto:
- Karl-Anthony Towns registered 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. With his first three of the game, Towns passed Andrew Wiggins for the most three-pointers made in Timberwolves history with 521 (currently 522). He has now connected on at least one three in 42 straight games, the longest streak and in team history and the longest streak by a center in NBA history.
- Towns grabbed a game-high 11 boards, marking his sixth double-double of the season and his fourth 20+ point/10+ rebounds of the season (183rd career).
- Towns added three blocks for a stat line of 20+points/10+ rebounds/3+ blocks, his 42nd career game with such stat line. Only Kevin Garnett has registered more games with that stat line in a Timberwolves uniform (94 games).
- Malik Beasley finished the night with his 16th 20+ point performance of the season with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-10 from deep. He added three rebounds and six assists for his sixth career game with 20+ points and 5+ assists (fourth of the season).
- Tonight marked Beasley’s fourth straight game scoring 20+ points which ties his career-high streak of four games with 20+ points. He has had three career four-games streaks of 20+ points now, all coming in a Timberwolves uniform.
- After connecting on six three pointers for the fifth time this season, Beasley holds the single-season record for most games with 6+ threes in Timberwolves uniform, passing Zach Lavine (four games; 2016-17).
- Over the past two games, Feb. 12 at Charlotte and Feb. 14 at Toronto, Beasley has registered 13 total threes. He now holds the franchise 3PM record over a two-game span, passing D’Angelo Russell who had 12 made threes in a two-game span (Feb. 26, 2020 at Miami – Feb. 28, 2020 at Orlando).
- With his six three-pointers tonight, Beasley has now totaled 26 three-pointers over the last five games, good for the most amount threes over a five-game span in team history.
- In 29:43 minutes of play, Ricky Rubio tallied 16 points, connecting on 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. This marks his 13th career game connecting on 4+ threes, the first game doing so since Nov. 29, 2019 vs Dallas.
- Rubio dished out five assists tonight with no turnovers, which marks the second game this season (30th career) that he has registered 5+ assists/0 turnovers.
- With his fourth assist of the night, Rubio tied Jamal Crawford for 83rd on the All-Time assists list with 4,541 (currently 4541). With his first three pointer of the night, he eclipsed the 500-career three pointer mark (currently 503).
- Anthony Edwards recorded 18 points at the final buzzer along with seven rebounds and three assists. He connected on one shot from three-point range and has now made at least one three-pointer in 16 straight games, extending his franchise-rookie record consecutive games with at least one triple.
Team Notes
- With tonight’s victory, the Timberwolves snapped a 16-game losing streak on the road against the Raptors. The last time Minnesota won as the visiting team was Jan. 21, 2004 where they pulled out a 108-97 victory.
- Minnesota recorded 44 points in the paint, accounting for the 23rd game this season where they have registered at least 40+ paint points.
- With Ricky Rubio contributing four threes and Malik Beasley putting up six threes tonight, the Timberwolves connected on 16 total triples, good for the 22nd time this season and extended their season long streak of 10+ triples made to 11 games, the fourth longest streak in franchise history.
- Led by Jaylen Nowell’s 11 points, Minnesota’s bench put up 30 bench points for the 25th time this season. Minnesota’s reserves rank second in the league scoring 41.2 points per contest.
- Led by Beasley’s nine points in the frame, the Timberwolves put up a season-high 37 points in the third quarter.
