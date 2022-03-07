Karl-Anthony Towns Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA today named Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns as the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, February 28 through Sunday, March 5. This is the second time this season and sixth time in his career that Towns has won the weekly award (April 11, 2016, Nov. 20, 2017, Mar. 13, 2017, Oct. 28, 2019 and Dec. 20, 2021). Towns trails Kevin Garnett (15 times) for the most Player of the Week honors in Timberwolves history.

Towns finished the week averaging 28.0 points on 64.1% shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He is the only player in the NBA this season to average 20+ ppg while shooting 50% or better from the field and 40% or better from three. Following the 4-0 week by the Timberwolves, he ranks 13th in the NBA in scoring (24.6 ppg) and 16th in rebounds (9.6 rpg).

The 7-0 center has helped the Timberwolves to a 36-29 record this season, including a 20-12 record at Target Center after Saturday night's 135-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the Feb. 28 127-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2022 NBA All Star 3-Point Contest Champion, returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and connected on the game-winning three-pointer with 12.4 seconds remaining to defeat the Cavs, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists on the night.

The following night, Towns helped defeat the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 1, where he finished with 39 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 from the free throw line, while adding nine rebounds. The 39 points marked his 90th career 30+ point performance, extending his franchise record for most 30+ point games. Of his 39 points, he put up 20 points in the first half, his 10th 20+ point half of the season (69th career).

On Mar. 4 against Oklahoma City, he added 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, eight rebounds, and three steals, marking his fifth time this season swiping 3+ steals.

Towns finished the week with a 135-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar.5, where he led the way for the Wolves with a team-high 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting, including 10-of-11 from the free throw line and 15 rebounds. This performance established his second 35+ point/15+ rebound game of the season (13th career) and extended his franchise record for most such games. Towns added five assists with zero turnovers and three blocks, his third game of the season with 5+ assists and no turnovers (sixth career). Per Stats Inc., Towns became the first player in NBA history to score 35+ points, grab 15+ rebounds, register 5+ assists, block 3+ shots, shoot 75.0% from the field all while having zero turnovers in the same game (since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78).