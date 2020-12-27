Towns Makes History In 360th Career Game

Notes from Saturday's win at Utah...

Karl-Anthony Towns finished the night with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks, his 25th career 4+ block game. His 16 points and 12 rebounds mark his second double-double of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns played his 360th career game this evening and with his first assist on the night tallied his 1,000th career assist. He now joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (256 games), Elgin Baylor (257 games), Tim Duncan (354 games) and David Robinson (349 games) as the only players in NBA history to record 8,000+ points, 4,000+ rebounds and 1,000+ assists in the first 360 games of their career.

At the final buzzer, Anthony Edwards recorded 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. In his first two games in the NBA, he has scored 33 points, the fourth-most by a Timberwolves rookie in their first two games:

Karl-Anthony Towns, 2015-16 – 42 points

Donyell Marshall, 1994-95 – 38 points

Jonny Flynn, 2009-10 – 35

Christian Laettner, 1992 – 34

Anthony Edwards, 2020-21 – 33

Malik Beasley contributed 18 points and six rebounds tonight. Through 16 games with Minnesota, Beasley has tallied 331 points, accounting for the fourth most by a Timberwolves player in their first 16 games with the franchise.

Tony Campbell – 390

Kevin Martin – 366

Michael Beasley – 345

Malik Beasley – 331

Beasley has additionally connected on 53 three pointers, the most three-pointers made through a player's first 16 games with the Timberwolves:

Malik Beasley – 53

D’Angelo Russell – 45 (through 14 games)

Robert Covington – 39

D’Angelo Russell tallied a team-high 25 points along with six assists. This marks his 68th career 25+ point outing (sixth with Minnesota).

In 26:42 minutes, Ricky Rubio recorded nine points and six assists. With his sixth assists, he eclipsed the 3,000 assist mark in a Timberwolves uniform.

Jarrett Culver notched 14 points and six rebounds, his second-straight double-digit scoring outing of the season.