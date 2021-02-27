Towns Joins Dr. Anthony Fauci For COVID-19 Discussion

The Third Annual Dominicans on the Hill event, held annually during Dominican Heritage Month, recently featured a fireside chat between Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The discussion between Towns and Fauci came as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laid out a path to vaccinate all Minnesotans over the next few months. All Minnesotans can track their eligibility for the vaccine and receive notifications about vaccine opportunities by signing up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector: https://vaccineconnector.mn.gov/

“Please be careful stepping out of the house every single day,” said Towns. “Follow all the protocols and rules and advice that Dr. Fauci, who’s the best of the best in the world at this…take his advice and understand that it’s coming from a place of wellbeing for everyone in this country.”

View the full discussion between the Towns and Fauci below.