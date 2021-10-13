Towns Inducted Into High School Hall of Fame

On Tuesday afternoon, New Jersey native and Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame at his alma mater, St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Towns led the St. Joseph Falcons to three consecutive state titles, the latest in 2014, before joining the University of Kentucky.

No. 32 entered his Hall of Fame induction ceremony to thunderous applause and a standing ovation, joined by a Timberwolves contingent of D’Angelo Russell, Chris Finch, and Sachin Gupta.

During the program, Towns also learned that his former high school number, 44, will soon be headed into the St. Joseph rafters.

See more from Towns’ induction ceremony below.