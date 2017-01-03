Towns vs. Embiid, Round 2

Earlier this season, general managers around the NBA were asked who they would start a team around.

Their answer was Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, last year’s Rookie of the Year.

While Towns is probably still at the top of the list, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is turning heads despite a minutes restriction.

Embiid, technically a rookie who was drafted in 2014 (two spots behind Andrew Wiggins), is averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in 24.8 minutes per game. The former Kansas star missed the first two seasons of his career with a foot injury, but his debut season couldn’t have been expected to go this well. Embiid, like Towns, has also shown off his range, hitting 38.8 percent of his 3-pointers on three attempts per game.

Per 36 minutes, he’s averaging 27.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, numbers most certainly would qualify for All-Star conversation, of course you have to take into consideration his minutes restriction and that he doesn’t play in both games of a back to back. Still, if you told a Philadelphia fan going into the season that Embiid would put up these types of numbers at this point in the season, the fan would take it and run, especially after the last few years.

And then there’s Towns, who continues to do things a big man just shouldn’t be able to do. In his second season, Towns is averaging 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, all career highs. He already has one triple-double on the season and has played in all 34 games this season for the Wolves.

This will be the second time the two big men will go up against each other this season. On Nov. 17, the Wolves crushed the 76ers, 110-86 at the Target Center on national TV. Towns finished with 25 points (12-for-18 from the field) and 10 rebounds. And there was this move that Embiid most certainly wants to forget.

In 22 minutes, Embiid was held to 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think it’s payback time,” Embiid said after practice Monday, according to CSNPhilly. “Since that game ended last time, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Tomorrow I’m excited to go up against them again.”