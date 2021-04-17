Getty Images
Towns, Edwards Extend Historic Streaks
Notes from Friday's win over Miami...
- Karl-Anthony Towns paced the Timberwolves tonight, finishing with 24 points, on 8-of-14 shooting, five rebounds and five assists, good for his 27th 20+ point effort of the season. Towns connected on a perfect 4-of-4 from deep, extending his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 70 straight games, the longest streak by a Timberwolves player in franchise history.
- Anthony Edwards registered 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal on the night. With his five field goals, Edwards (375) passed Sam Mitchell (372, 1989-90) for seventh place on the Timberwolves rookie field goals made list.
- With one steal tonight, Edwards extended his streak with at least one steal to 25 games, the longest active run in the NBA and longest streak by a Timberwolves rookie. The NBA rookie record for consecutive games with at least one steal is 31 (Chris Paul, 2005-06).
- In 21:35 of action off the bench, Jarred Vanderbilt scored nine points and grabbed a career-high and game-high 14 rebounds, including nine rebounds in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt joins Towns and Naz Reid as the only Timberwolves players to haul in 14+ rebounds this season.
- Vanderbilt’s 14 rebounds equal the most by a Timberwolves reserve since Anthony Tolliver grabbed 15 rebounds vs. Boston on Mar. 27, 2011 at Target Center.
- Ricky Rubio tallied 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting, four rebounds and three assists. Tonight marked his 11th time this season scoring 15+ points. Rubio tied Wally Szczerbiak for ninth on the Timberwolves All-Time defensive rebounds list with 1,395 defensive rebounds.
Team Notes
- With tonight’s win, the Minnesota has won six of its last seven against the Heat, including five straight. The Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak against Miami is their longest active run against any single opponent.
- The Timberwolves connected on 15 shots from deep, marking their 17th game with 15+ threes.
- Minnesota’s reserves have outscored Miami’s bench 52-25, their 14th game of the season scoring 50+ points off the bench.
- The Timberwolves outrebounded the Heat tonight 45-33, the 19th time this year hauling in 45+ rebounds. Minnesota moves to 8-13 when outrebounding their foe or being tied.
Upcoming Games
