Tolliver Has Become The Vet For The Rooks

The Timberwolves signed Anthony Tolliver this offseason to help give the team some help from the 3-point line.

The 10-year vet shot a career-high 43.6 percent from the 3-point line last season in Detroit, a mark that ranked seventh in the NBA.

After every practice, he gets another workout in, shooting what seems like more than 100 3-pointers. That alone seems like a pretty good workout for a normal person. But Tolliver is not a normal person. He’s an NBA player.

On Thursday, he hit 10 in a row before yelling, “GAME WINNER!”

Swish.

Along with a scoring boost off the bench to go with his versatility, Tolliver gives the Wolves much more than that.

A leader.

Tolliver has been in Minneapolis for about a month and has been working extremely closely with rookies Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie.

“It’s been really good so far,” Bates-Diop said. “A lot of rookies don’t have that opportunity to learn from a guy like that. Just a good guy who’s been in the league for a long time.”

By all accounts, Tolliver is a well-respected player in the league. He’s never been an All-Star type, but the fact that he’s been in nine different locker rooms throughout his career (twice with the Wolves - he was first with the team from 2010-12) shows his character and that teams appreciate who he is as a professional. NBA circles talk. If Tolliver wasn’t a good guy, he wouldn’t be so sought after in free agency year after year.

He's a fun-loving guy that teammates gravitate towards.



“­AT’s just been a good guy,” Okogie said. “Telling me and telling all the other rookies what we’re up against. What’s on the road ahead of us. I think it’s important for us to listen . . . Kind of a cheat sheet. And he does it with love. Some guys will tell you stuff just to act like they’re the big brother, but he does it with passion and generally cares.”

So far, Tolliver has been most impressed with Okogie’s energy, especially on the defensive end. We don’t know how the lineups and rotations will look like quite yet (especially with the Jimmy Butler situation up in the air), but if Okogie plays like he has in camp so far, he should find the floor.

“If you bring nothing else this year and you bring that energy on a day to day basis, you’re going to get on the court and you’re going to help us win games,” Tolliver said.

For Bates-Diop and Tolliver, the two are very similar.

Tolliver is 6’8 while Bates-Diop is 6’9. Both players play both forward spots and while Tolliver is more advanced from deep, Bates-Diop should translate into an above-average 3-point shooter in the league.

“I think that’s why he kind of took me under his wing, because he sees himself in me a little bit on how we play the game,” Bates-Diop said. “ . . . He talks to me about how to move, where to go, the spacing.”

These two rookies will go through ups and downs through their rookie seasons. That’s what happens through the grind that is the NBA season. But having a guy like Tolliver there to help through the process is a huge advantage for them. It looks like they’re already utilizing it.