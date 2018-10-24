TODAY ONLY: Timberwolves Offer 30% Off All Remaining October Home Games

Minneapolis-St. Paul – In celebration of the team’s 30th season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are offering fans 30% off tickets for all remaining October home games. The offer begins at 8:00 am today and expires at 11:59 pm tonight. Fans can visit Timberwolves.com/30for30 and enter promo code: 30for30 to take advantage of the offer.

Minnesota’s remaining October home schedule includes games against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. A season after finishing with the league’s fourth-best home record at 30-11, the Wolves have won their first two at Target Center this season, defeating Cleveland, 131-123, in the team’s Home Opener and Indiana on Monday night by the score of 101-91.

Timberwolves October Home Schedule:

Friday, October 26 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Monday, October 29 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, October 31 vs. Utah Jazz