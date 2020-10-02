Timberwolves Wrap Up Bubble Scrimmages

This article is presented by

On Thursday afternoon, the Timberwolves took the Target Center court for their third and final scrimmage of the 2020 In-Market Program. A rewarding experience to date, Minnesota’s In-Market roster has seen growth both individually and as a team – a key aspect behind the creation of the Program.

“The team that has the most chemistry, they’ll get a jump start on next season whenever next season starts,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

While there is uncertainty regarding the start dates for the 2020-21 NBA Season, the goals of the In-Market Program did not waver from the team’s goals under normal circumstances: to compete and to connect with each other.

“Our number one goal within this week was to get these guys back competing. It has been a long time since they have been able to do that in a structured setting. We also wanted to connect and while you are connecting you want to continue to build relationships,” shared Saunders.

The Timberwolves seemed to have accomplished the competition and cohesiveness they desired – with Wednesday marking a team bonding day at Top Golf and Thursday’s scrimmage finale ending in another sudden death overtime.



Timberwolves Top Golf pic.twitter.com/YuYAr7Cls4 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 30, 2020

Whereas the past two scrimmages featured pre-assigned intra-squad teams, Thursday’s teams were selected by Josh Okogie and Jake Layman. After a back-and-forth game, Team Layman’s captain connected on a scrimmage-winning overtime basket.

Thursday marked the end to formal scrimmages at Target Center, but players will continue the In-Market Program through group and individual workouts.