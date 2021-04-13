Minnesota Timberwolves Game Versus Brooklyn Nets Rescheduled for April 13

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Following consultation with the NBA, along with local and state officials, the postponed Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets game will be played today, Tuesday, April 13 at 3 p.m. CST at Target Center.

The rescheduled game will be played without fans. Fans who purchased tickets to the game will receive a full refund. Today’s game will be broadcast on Bally Sports North Plus, WCCO-2 on the Audacy app, 102.9-3 (KMNB HD3), and the Timberwolves app.