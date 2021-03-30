Timberwolves, VenueNext Partnership Welcomes Fans Back with Contactless Experience

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced Target Center will offer an entirely contactless fan experience, leveraging VenueNext’s mobile commerce platform. The mobile-only fan experience through the Timberwolves app includes all tangible fan touchpoints from buying and storing tickets to scanning and paying for food and beverage and merchandise – all from the power of their own smartphones.

“When we introduced mobile ticketing in 2015, we believed a completely mobile experience would be the future. Timberwolves fans are early adopters and mobile ticketing naturally led us down the mobile-only path for concessions,” said Timberwolves and Lynx COO Ryan Tanke. “This put us in a position to quickly transition to a fully mobile experience as we welcome fans back to games. The Timberwolves app provides a safe and navigable experience inside Target Center and eliminates waiting in lines and cash exchange. Fans are encouraged to order in the app from their seat and never have to miss a moment of game action.”

“Recognizing the new fan experience reality, together, we’ve created a complete mobile environment,” said Anthony Perez, VenueNext CEO. “The integration of VenueNext’s mobile commerce platform within the Timberwolves app means that fans can now control their entire in-venue shopping experience from their phones. As leading innovators in this space, the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to create ways to make the live experience as seamless as possible and we’re excited to bring that to life for Timberwolves fans.”

What does the contactless experience look like?

Over the past year, the definition of ‘contactless’ has equated to paperless payment. The Timberwolves are leading the fully mobile evolution of the fan experience to be truly contactless. Fans pay by using their stored credit card in the mobile app or by using Court Cash, a loyalty currency for season ticket members. From ordering food and beverage to designated pickup locations promoting social distancing, it is all a part of the contactless experience.

The Timberwolves partnership with VenueNext also allows for flexibility to add new self-service kiosks that accept mobile payment and will reintroduce mobile ordering for in-seat delivery once safety protocols allow.

All tickets will be digitally delivered to fans via the Timberwolves app. A new, limited concessions menu will also be available to fans via the Timberwolves app.

The Timberwolves will welcome back season ticket members and limited fans to Target Center for the April 5th game versus the Sacramento Kings.

Limited single-game tickets for the remaining 12 home games of the 2020-21 season go on sale to the general public March 31st at 10:00 a.m. CST at Timberwolves.com/tickets.

For more information regarding the new health and safety protocols, and ticket information, fans should visit the Know Before You Go page at Timberwolves.com.

About VenueNext

VenueNext, newly acquired by Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), is the leading provider of next-generation point-of-sale solutions, actively transforming the way consumers shop, purchase, and pay in venues across the globe. Their ecosystem of products creates a frictionless shopping experience, offering the latest mobile-first technologies to power services from mobile ordering to branded apps, contactless payments and a variety of both physical and digital point-of-sale solutions. VenueNext's innovative platform supports hundreds of clients globally in making commerce simple for consumers – and easy for brands to incentivize and reward their customers.