Timberwolves, Tanduay Rum Announce Multiyear Partnership

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced a new three-year partnership with Tanduay Rum. This is the first rum partnership for the organization and will designate Tanduay Rum as the official Rum of the Timberwolves.

The new partnership will include a specialty experience inside Target Center, custom branded packaging at retail locations, and in-arena assets.

“Tanduay Rum is the world’s top selling rum brand who is growing fast and expanding into Minnesota,” said Ryan Tanke, Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. “It’s recognized for its taste, quality and popularity, and we are excited to bring this iconic Philippine rum brand inside Target Center and continue to enhance our arena and build experiential spaces for our fans.”

“This partnership means a lot to us and we are excited to bring Tanduay Rum to Target Center and partner with the Timberwolves in a meaningful way,” said Lucio Tan III, Tanduay President and COO. “Both of our organizations have an international appeal and bring people together, which is a key value for us, and we are looking forward to bringing Tanduay Rum to Timberwolves fans and across Minnesota.”

About Tanduay

Tanduay is one of the most-awarded rum brands in the Philippines, receiving various local and international citations. In 2017, it was declared the World’s Number One Rum by Drinks International magazine. Tanduay will hold this title for three consecutive years.

Tanduay started out as a distillery in Hagonoy, Bulacan, a province in the island of Luzon known for its heroes and craftsmen. It changed ownership throughout the decades and has been under the Lucio Tan Group of Companies, Inc., one of the biggest conglomerates in the Philippines, since 1988.

Even as the years passed, Tanduay has maintained the traditional way of distilling its rums, a practice that started in its now decommissioned Manila distillery. It has likewise consistently maintained its product quality, ensuring that Filipinos and foreigners alike will enjoy the same taste and aroma of a Tanduay product wherever they are in the world.