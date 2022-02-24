Timberwolves Statement on Minneapolis COVID-19 Mask Mandate

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Feb 24, 2022

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves released the below statement on the City of Minneapolis’ mask mandate:  

Beginning with tonight’s game against Memphis, effective immediately, Timberwolves fans attending games at Target Center will not be required to wear a mask while inside the arena. This immediate action follows the City’s lifting of the mask mandate announced this morning 

For more information regarding the latest health and safety protocols, fans should visit the Know Before You Go page at Timberwolves.com.   

