Timberwolves Statement On Juancho Hernangómez Injury
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following statement regarding the Spanish National Team’s injury update on forward Juancho Hernangómez:
“We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangómez while playing with the Spanish National Team. We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”
In 52 games last season, Hernangómez averaged 7.2 points on 43.5% shooting and 3.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.
