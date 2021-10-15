Timberwolves Sign Vince Edwards

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Vince Edwards. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Edwards, 6-8, played in 11 games in the G League for the Oklahoma City Blue last season where he averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.

The 25-year-old holds career G League averages of 9.2 points on 41.4% shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three seasons with the Blue, Canton Charge and Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Edwards was originally drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Middletown, Ohio native played four seasons for Purdue University, averaging 11.9 points on 47.3% shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 138 games (127 starts).