Timberwolves Sign Leandro Bolmaro

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Sep 18, 2021

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed guard Leandro Bolmaro. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Bolmaro, a 6-6 guard, wrapped up his second season with FC Barcelona where he capped off the season by winning the Spanish league championship and being named Liga ACB’s “Jugador Más Espectacular” – the league’s Most Spectacular Player. Bolmaro joined a list of three current NBA players to be awarded Most Spectacular Player in ACB play. The Las Varillas, Argentina native averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 assists per game.

The 21-year-old recently played in his first Olympics for Argentina where in four games, he totaled eight points, four rebounds and three steals in 47 minutes of action.

