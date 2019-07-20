Timberwolves Sign Jordan McLaughlin To Two-Way Contract

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed guard Jordan McLaughlin to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

McLaughlin, 23, played for the Timberwolves entry in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists in seven games, all starts. The 6-1 guard tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Minnesota’s 90-87 win over Miami on July 10 and eight points and nine assists in the Wolves’ quarterfinal win over Dallas on July 13.

McLaughlin spent last season in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets, playing in 39 games and averaging 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, McLaughlin played for the 2018 Brooklyn Nets Summer League entry and signed a training camp contract with the Nets on August 20, 2018. The Etiwanda, California native appeared in one preseason game before being waived on October 11, 2018.

McLaughlin started all but one of his 128 career games at the University of Southern California,recording averages of 12.9 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest. As a senior, McLaughlin recorded a USC single-season record 281 assists, which ranked first in the Pac-12 and third in the NCAA, and averaged 12.8 points, a career-high 7.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and a career-high 2.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.

The NBA allows teams to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contract can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season and will spend the remainder of their time with the team’s NBA G League affiliate.