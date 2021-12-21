Timberwolves Sign Forward Chris Silva and Guard Rayjon Tucker to 10-Day Contracts

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Chris Silva and guard Rayjon Tucker to 10-day contracts.

Silva was originally signed to Minnesota’s training camp roster on September 20, 2021 where he saw action in one preseason matchup with the Timberwolves, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds in 6:18 minutes of action. In 12 games with the Iowa Wolves, he is averaging 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He leads the Wolves in rebounds per game (9.6) and blocks per game (0.8).

Prior to his time with Minnesota and Iowa, he saw action in 15 total games during the 2020-21 season for the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings where he averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. During the 2019-20 season, the 6-8 forward split time between the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League where he saw action in 44 games for Miami, averaging 3.0 points on 61.5% shooting and 2.9 rebounds.

Tucker has appeared in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.

Before his time with the Herd, he saw NBA action with the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers. During the 2020-21 season in 14 games with the 76ers, he averaged 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists. In 20 games with the Utah Jazz during the 2019-20 season, he held averages of 3.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists.