Timberwolves Sign Charlie Brown Jr.

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Brown Jr., 6-6, totaled 20 points and 4 rebounds last season in 10 games with Atlanta. He was originally signed by the Hawks on July 1, 2019.

The 23-year-old played in 29 games in the G League for the College Park Skyhawks where he averaged 17.1 points on 42.2% shooting and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Brown Jr. played two seasons for Saint Joseph's University, averaging 16.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 63 games. As a sophomore, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team as well as won the A-10 scoring crown, averaging 19.0 points per game.