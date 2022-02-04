Timberwolves Rout Pistons, 128-117, For Three In A Row

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 128-117 on Thursday night.

Taurean Prince added 23 points to help Minnesota win its third straight and fifth in six games.

Saddiq Bey had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit, and Jerami Grant added 20 points. The Pistons lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Minnesota got off to a fast start, taking a 21-11 lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter. But the Pistons outscored the Timberwolves 22-10 to take a 32-31 lead in the second quarter. The Pistons led 67-65 at halftime before Minnesota pulled away in the second half.

The Timberwolves led by 16 in the fourth quarter before the Pistons rallied to cut it to five, at 122-117 with 50 seconds remaining.

Patrick Beverley then hit a 3-pointerfor Minnesota to put it out of reach.

The Timberwolves shot 51% from the floor to 44% for the Pitons.