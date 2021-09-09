Timberwolves Preseason Game Tickets on Sale Today

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced tickets for its only home preseason game for the 2021-22 season will go on sale, TODAY, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The first opportunity for fans to see the 2021-22 Wolves in action will be Monday, Oct. 4 when the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center. This marks the first time in franchise history that Minnesota will play the Pelicans in the preseason.

The Wolves are on the road for their final three preseason games, including the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 8, the L.A. Clippers on Monday, Oct. 11, and their final matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Fans can purchase preseason tickets at timberwolves.com/tickets or by phone at 612-673-1234.

Regular season single game tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 27. Fans who would like priority access to an exclusive single game presale can register at Timberwolves.com/priority. Flex Plans offering flexible game selection, complimentary tickets to the home opener, a discounted ticket price, personalized customer service, and more are on sale now at Timberwolves.com/flex.