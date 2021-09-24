Timberwolves Name Aura “Official Digital Security Provider” as Jersey Patch Partner

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a multi-year partnership with Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security for consumers.

Aura is a new kind of digital security that protects consumers from digital crime and financial loss. With a mission to create a safer internet, Aura simply secures everything consumers need to do online to protect everything they care about offline. With one subscription and easy-to-use app, Aura proactively protects users from potential threats and helps resolve any issues.

The multi-year partnership designates Aura as the “Official Digital Security Provider” and will include the title of season presenting partner, in-arena and on-court signage and designation as the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Excel Sports Management’s Properties division sourced and negotiated the partnership between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Aura.

“Timberwolves fans know that every win is fueled by strong, proactive defense. Today, with nearly every aspect of our lives digitally connected, we need to protect ourselves and our families from digital crime with the always-on defensive energy of a full-court press,” said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. “As Official Digital Security Provider of the Timberwolves, Aura is joining this community’s defensive team, and we look forward to promoting simple, always-on digital defense in the Twin Cities.”

“This partnership speaks to each of our organization’s commitments to innovation, inclusion, and a safe digital experience,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “As an early adopter of mobile ticketing and a completely contactless arena experience, we continue to place emphasis on tech initiatives and collaboration with forward-thinking partners. Aura was a natural fit.”

Through the partnership, Timberwolves and Lynx employees will have the opportunity to elect Aura as a digital wellness benefit, providing proactive protection against digital crime and financial loss.

Timberwolves guard and 2020-21 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team member Anthony Edwards serves as a brand ambassador for Aura, raising awareness for digital wellness and advocating for proactive protection.

The new Timberwolves jersey featuring Aura can be seen at the first regular season game on Wednesday, Oct. 20 versus the Houston Rockets. Single game tickets for all 2021-2022 Wolves home games will go on sale Monday, Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m. CT at: Timberwolves.com/tickets.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.