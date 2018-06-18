NBA Mock Draft: A Mock To Remember

The 2018 NBA Draft is almost upon us! In preparation for what should be an unpredictable and exciting night, our web team took a crack at a time-honored NBA tradition—mock drafting. There are many different approaches to mock drafts, but for ours, we chose to act as if we were the general manager of each team. These picks don’t represent what we think each team will do, but rather what they should do. In a deep and talented draft, we didn’t agree on every pick, and things got a little weird. But who knows? In a world where 99 percent of mock drafts are wrong, and everyone knows both everything and nothing, we might have nailed it.

These are not the thoughts and opinions of the Timberwolves organization. Just three of our web guys.

1. Suns – Luka Doncic, PG, Slovenia

Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager: I was really hoping I would lose the coin flip and not get the first pick considering the loathing I’ll get for this pick. Everyone and my grandmother knows the Suns will pick the hometown kid, DeAndre Ayton, with the No. 1 pick.

But let me tell you something, Julian. Luka Doncic is about to be the next big thing in this league. Did you watch the playoffs? A wing who can switch and play multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s NBA and that’s exactly what Doncic is. Who cares if he’s maybe a little too obsessed with fast food? He’s a point forward who can do it all. It feels like people are selling his stock right now and that’s just fine. More for me. GIVE ME THE LUKA STOCK!

2. Kings – DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

Julian Andrews, Web Editorial Associate: I did watch the playoffs! And let me tell you something, I would have done the exact same thing with the No. 1 pick. Booker and Doncic in the backcourt? I’m in. You might be worried about getting hate, Kyle, but there’s one group of people who would be very happy if the Suns pick Doncic: Kings fans.

The Kings would absolutely love to see Ayton fall to No. 2. They already have a few guards they like in De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic. If Doncic falls, I could definitely see Sacramento passing on him, which would be a huge mistake. With Ayton on the board, this is an easy one. The Kings need a talented big man. I’m a little worried about Ayton’s defense, but he’s an absolute beast athletically and an incredibly talented offensive player. Don't overthink this one, Sacramento.

3. Hawks – Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State

KR: The Hawks had a miserable season, but there was at least one positive. That was the development of power forward John Collins, who was drafted 19th in last year’s draft. He averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds as a rookie. There’s really no identity in Atlanta right now besides having the most “love them or hate them” jerseys in the league. Why not take Jaren Jackson Jr., who is considered one of the safest picks in the draft. He’ll be able to help defensively from the get go. Offensively, he should be able to stretch the floor even if he does have a goofy-looking shot. Jackson is 18 and can run the floor. John and Jaren. This could be the start of something . . . above average.

4. Grizzlies – Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

JA: The Grizzlies are in an interesting position—they’re not nearly as bad as the other teams around them in the lottery. Their 2017-18 season was derailed by injuries and dysfunction, and now they get a high pick! In Bagley, they would pick up a hard-working big who has incredible scoring instincts, a nose for rebounds, and high-level athleticism that will translate perfectly to the NBA.

All the questions about Bagley seem to be about his ability to anchor defenses as a team’s starting center. He wouldn’t have to do that in Memphis. Put him next to Marc Gasol and he’ll have the freedom to hunt boards and score like a more athletic and younger version of Zach Randolph. You know who played the best basketball of his career in Memphis next to Gasol? Zach Randolph. I honestly can’t think of a better spot for Bagley to land.

5. Mavericks - Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

Seth Auger, Social Media Associate: First off, apologies for entering late into this draft. Nobody thought to ask me until they were four picks into this draft.

Just a few months ago, Michael Porter Jr. had every oohing and aahing at his potential. And then the injury bug hit. He missed most of his freshman season at Mizzou after undergoing back surgery, which has raised some red flags about his long-term health. He is still worthy of a top-5 pick in this year’s draft. This kid is long, athletic, and is a major triple threat with his shooting, mid range, and inside game. Almost like a certain recent NBA Finals MVP. Hmmmm . . .

The Mavericks may have Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki and Nerlens Noel holding down the frontcourt, but Nowitzki can't play forever and those other two aren't franchise cornerstones. This paves the way for MPJ to come in to a semi-rebuilding Mavericks team, get a killer duo nickname with fellow Junior, Dennis Smith, and get the opportunity to earn Rookie of the Year honors with all the run he will get. This is a no brainer for the Mavericks.

6. Magic – Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

KR: Do you know who played the most games for Orlando at point guard last season besides Elfrid Payton, who they traded to the Suns midseason? D.J. Augustin. Behind him was Shelvin Mack. Those are both fine players and fine people I'm sure, but Orlando needs an upgrade.

The Magic haven't had a solid point guard since the days of Jameer Nelson. I know that Young isn’t necessarily a true point guard. I’m not sure if his game will fully translate over to the NBA. Will we get the player who lit college basketball on fire in the first half of the year, or the player who struggled in the second half? Orlando hasn’t done well at all in the draft, might as well shoot your shot with a guy who could be a superstar. You just hope he's more Steph Curry than Jimmer Fredette.

Mo Bamba is the best player available at this point, but Orlando has 2,387 big men on its roster. That’s a tough sell for a league that’s getting smaller. This fills a need, and isn't far off the "best player available" concept.

7. Bulls - Mohammed Bamba, C, Texas

JA: Mo Bamba is an incredibly polarizing prospect, but I love him, and I think the Bulls would too if he falls this far. With his monstrous 7’10 wingspan (read that again) he could be a Rudy Gobert, DPOY-level rim protector. His size and athleticism will allow him to catch and finish around the rim with ease, and a lot of NBA scouts think he has the ability to develop three-point range as well.

Bamba’s defense would be the perfect complement to Lauri Markkanen’s shooting, and the two of them alongside Zach LaVine could be really special. I’m getting excited. I really hope this happens. Some people are worried about Bamba’s intensity as well, but I think it’s important to remember that Bamba is an absolute student of the game. He loves basketball. He even went to the Sloan Conference! He’s going to love being in the NBA and I’m going to love watching him.

8. Cavaliers - Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

SA: Picking for the Cavs in this draft is difficult, considering how hectic this offseason will be for Cleveland. We're not really sure who will even be on this roster.

Sexton isn't known for his great shooting or his passing, like many point guards are. However, his defense and his ability to get to the basket at will make him a highly coveted talent, and one that would thrive in the current Cavs system. As an almost 20 PPG scorer in his lone year at Alabama, Sexton has a lot to offer, and a 1-2 punch between him and LeBron would be super fun to watch.

9. Knicks - Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

KR: This mock draft is not going as I expected. Thanks, Seth. New York desperately needs a point guard, but it’s too early to look at a guy like Aaron Holiday, so let’s go with a center to pair along Kristaps Porzingis. Carter is a guy who can shoot well for a big man and is nimble for his 6’10, 250-pound frame. Think Elton Brand.

Porzingis is going to miss a big chunk of the season after tearing his ACL in 2017-18, but you can also slide Carter at the 4 to play alongside Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn. This is a player who might not look like a good defender, but he’s better than you think, averaging 2.1 blocks per game in his only year at Duke. Anyone here want to bet he has a better NBA career than Marvin Bagley? Julian, I’ll bet you a 2029 lunch on it.

10. 76ers - Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

JA: Yeah I'll take that bet. I'm not super high on Bagley but I think he'll be productive. I'm both surprised Carter fell this far and surprised you took him here so I don't really know what to think! I honestly don't think the Knicks will pass on Mikal Bridges, but if they do, Philly should pounce.

Every team says they draft for talent and fill needs in free agency, but a lot of them are lying. There might be better players on the board here depending on who you talk to, but Bridges would be too perfect of a fit with Philly for the Sixers to pass. He’s a phenomenal defender and a great three-point shooter who could backup Robert Covington right away and eventually surpass him in the starting lineup.

11. Hornets - Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

SA: I'm taking more of a "best player available" approach here with the Hornets pick. Charlotte has Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on the wings currently, and at 6'6", Bridges may be too small to play the power forward position in the NBA.

Admittedly, I am super high on Miles Bridges. He had the athletic ability and physicality his freshman year of college that many NBA players never experience. If he can polish off his game a little bit and get thrown into the rotation alongside Kemba Walker, this could be a steal at 11 for Charlotte.

KR: The Clippers have the 12th and 13th picks, so they are probably a candidate to move up (or down) depending on who slides. Gilgeous-Alexander is long, having a wingspan of 6’11.5” and is one of the better defensive prospects in the draft. After trading Blake Griffin, this team is actually not that far off from being a playoff team in the West. Instead of taking a guy who might be more of a project like Lonnie Walker, why not take a guy who should be able to contribute from Day 1 on the defensive end? A lot of these guys in the middle of this draft are very similar. The GM who picks the gem is going to look like a genius.

JA: Well, Kyle, you stuck me with the tough decision. I understand the allure of a big here (maybe Kevin Knox or Robert Williams), but I’m not as in on him as others are, so if I’m the Clippers’ GM (maybe one day…) I’m taking a player I’m very high on in Oregon’s Troy Brown Jr.

Brown is a versatile, high-IQ player who I really think could be something special in the NBA. He needs to work on his jumper, but his defensive upside is enormous, and he has a real feel for the game. Paired with Gilgeous-Alexander, the Clippers would have a ferocious defensive backcourt right away. Brown is also an excellent passer, and could do really well as a point-forward off the bench, or a distributor at the small forward position. The Clippers started to build an identity last season as a scrappy, athletic team—this pick would play right into that.

14. Nuggets - Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

SA: Kyle and Julian took two of my favorite players in the draft with the last two picks, so I am going to go the route of Kevin Knox to Denver. The small forward from Kentucky had a great year, averaging 15.6 PPG and 5.4 RPG, and should fit in well with the current Denver roster. I stayed away from the backcourt, as Jamal Murray and Gary Harris are developing into a dangerous combo. The frontcourt of Jokic and Millsap are obviously dangerous as well, but the Nuggets are in need of a combo forward such as Knox who can play the 3 and 4 on any given night. Players like Knox are in high demand in today's NBA, and a starting lineup of Murray, Harris, Knox, Millsap and Jokic might just carry this team back into the playoffs.

15. Wizards - Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

KR: At this point in the draft, these are playoff teams generally drafting for position need. Washington is set on the wing with John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre. They lack bigs and Marcin Gortat is 34 years old (is everyone eating?). This is a team that’s been stuck in playoff purgatory since 2013.

Williams is a rim-running big who could be dangerous darting at the basket after setting a screen for Wall. This is more of an old-school big than today’s new perimeter bigs, but at pick No. 15, that’s kind of what you expect.

I’ll admit, I had no idea who Williams was before the NCAA Tournament.

JA: So here’s the problem with Phoenix going with Doncic at the first spot. They really need a big and there really aren’t any that make sense at No. 16 (thanks a lot, Kyle). The Suns have a few promising wings, and this is a very wing-heavy portion of the draft, so if I’m Phoenix and this is how things fall, I’d try to trade the pick. However, if they keep it, they shouldn’t reach for a big. Just draft the talent that’s available. Zhaire Smith would be a good choice.

Smith is a ridiculous athlete who would be a ton of fun catching lobs from Doncic and making hard cuts for dunks. He’s also a great defender who can effectively lock down three positions. The Suns are young, but they’re slowly developing a very intriguing young core. It wouldn’t take long for Suns fans to fall in love with Smith.

SA: I'll start off by saying I am not sold on Lonnie Walker IV, but many mock drafts have him going top-10, so I have to pick him up here. In all honesty, he does fit in with the Bucks. I was trying to think of who plays shooting guard for the Bucks. Bledsoe? Brogdon? Ray Allen? I was informed it's "technically" Brogdon, and now I am a little more convinced about this pick for Milwaukee. No, Lonnie Walker IV probably won't come in and be All-Rookie First Team, but he does have the potential to be a solid player in the near future. His high school numbers are obviously much better than his numbers from his only year at Miami, but hey, maybe he was in a one-year slump? The Bucks could absolutely use any player who is projected as one of the top-10 prospects of the draft.

KR: This might be a little early for Huerter, who wowed NBA execs in Chicago at the Combine. But guess what? He wowed me, too! (Which means considerably less.) This is a player who can score at all three levels and has a feel for the game that you just can’t teach. He seems like he’d be a pretty good system player with the Spurs. It’s not hard to imagine Gregg Popovich throwing Huerter in the lineup for 12-16 minutes a game and having him become a 40-percent 3-point shooter (something he did in college). I think we’ll look back in 10 years and wonder why Huerter wasn’t a top-10 pick. I will then redirect you to this mock draft and you’ll say, ‘Wow, Kyle! You’re smart!’

Unfortunately, Huerter underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand while will keep him out for two months. Two months out of a career is a pretty miniscule thing, especially if you think Huerter can be a very good NBA player like I do.

19. Hawks - Elie Okobo, PG, France

JA: The Dennis Schröder experiment in Atlanta doesn't seem to be going according to plan . Look for Atlanta to take a high-upside point guard at No. 19.

Elie Okobo could be the best guard in this draft. He’s raw but his scoring upside is pretty ridiculous, and he’s long enough and quick enough to develop into a good defender. Okobo will need guidance to figure out his NBA shot selection and hone his skills, but he has serious sleeper potential if he’s taken later in the first round.

SA: Man, I was late to the draft but I still get to pick for the Wolves? Lucky me! Julian took my favorite sleeper in the draft at 19 with Elie Okobo, so I had to decide between Khyri Thomas and Donte DiVincenzo. Not a bad duo to choose from. I love both of these players, and both can bring a ton to the Wolves current roster and style of play. In a nutshell, I prefer Thomas to fit the Wolves just a hair more than DiVincenzo.

Thomas is a great three-point shooter and a great defender, two things the Wolves definitely need to improve on next season. The two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year also shot 40.6-percent from three during his career at Creighton, making him a 3-and-D wing the Wolves would love to have. He also reminds me a bit of Terry Rozier, which, by judging off this year's playoffs, I would take in a heartbeat! This kid is going to be a stud at the next level, and I am getting even more confident in this pick as I am writing about it. Sign me up for Khyri Thomas!

KR: Ricky Rubio played better than expected in his first season with Utah, but this team needs a dependable back-up point guard. Enter Aaron Holiday. The Holiday family is about to have three members in the NBA after Holiday is drafted. Jrue plays for the Pelicans and Justin plays for the Bulls. My family has no NBA players. The youngest Holiday isn’t what I’d call a true point guard and has the ability to play off the ball as well, which would look fun playing next to Donovan Mitchell, who is that same type of player x100. Holiday would add three-point shooting to this team after shooting 42.2 percent from deep in three years as a Bruin. This is a solid pick for need, but Holiday’s also the top player remaining on my big board, which consists of a notepad on my desk.

JA: Finally, a team who actually has a hole to fill on the wing! Word on the street is that the Bulls like Chandler Hutchison here, but I think they actually get better value out of Jacob Evans if he falls to 22.

Evans is a player who Chicago could slot into minutes at the small forward position right away and rely on to play solid defense and hit threes. Evans isn't the most athletic guy, but with the rest of the players on their roster, the Bulls don't need him to be. He can focus on shutting down opposing wings, hitting open threes, and marshaling the Chicago defense, and leave the high-flying dunks to Zach LaVine. It's an almost perfect fit.

SA: The Pacers shocked the world this April when they won not only one, but THREE games against LeBron and the Cavs in the first round of the playoffs. This is good news for a Pacers team led by the presumed Most Improved Player this season, Victor Oladipo.

Adding Bates-Diop either solidifies the Pacers rotation, or adds great depth to their bench depending on what else happens this offseason. Bates-Diop burst onto the scene this past season at Ohio State, averaging nearly 20 PPG after averaging only 9.7 PPG a season prior. His size and physicality allow him to guard both forward positions on defense, and play down low or out on the wing on offense. He is a legit threat with his versatility and defensive potential.

24. Blazers - Jerome Robinson, PG, Boston College

KR: Bates-Diop would have been a great fit here. A center is also an option, but I’m not trying to take any time away from Zach Collins. Let’s go with J-Rob to back up Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. He’s listed as a point guard, but he’ll be able to play off the ball as well. He’s a very good offensive player and is a fantastic spot-up shooter. The dude averaged 20.7 points and shot 40.9 percent from deep. For better or worse, he’s not afraid to chuck. Defensively, he’ll need some work, but that’s what Terry Stotts is here for.

Shabazz Napier was solid for Portland in a back-up role last season, but he’s also been inconsistent throughout his career.

25. Lakers - Mitchell Robinson, C

JA: The Lakers need depth at pretty much every position so this is a bit of a tricky one. However, I think Robinson would be a good choice if they aren't wild about any of the wings remaining on the board (the situation I find myself in now).

Robinson is a raw big man prospect who will likely take several years to develop, but has the potential to turn into a really great, athletic rim-running center. The question is if can play basketball at a high level. He didn't play college ball, opting to train for the draft instead. If he can develop his technique he could be a real asset down the line, but patience will be key.

SA: DONTE IS MY MANS! Listen, this guy wasn't on any NBA scout's radar prior to April 2, but who cares? He made himself a lot of money, exploding for 31 points, five three-pointers and five rebounds in the National Championship game for Villanova. During that time, I was sitting on my couch eating a bowl of Cookie Crisp and pronouncing "cookie" like they do in the commercials, so who really had a better Monday night?

DiVincenzo not only surprised many during that game, but his combine was majorly impressive as well. He tied for the best vertical at the combine, fifth in agility, ninth in three-quarter sprint. "The Big Ragu" is getting better by the minute, and he won't have far to travel from Villanova to Philadelphia when the 76ers choose him at 26.

27. Celtics - Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

KR: Let’s turn up the heat! If there’s any team that can take a chance on Allen, it’s the Celtics. He seems like the type of player who won’t play all season, we’ll forget about him and his Duke days. Then he’ll hit huge three-pointer in the playoffs and three plays later he'll "accidentally" trip J.J. Redick. Oh no, Coach K! A Duke rivalry! I’m a huge Allen fan. I think he has the shooting ability and the fact that he’s competitive and he cares means a lot. Boston fans are going to love this guy.

JA: Great, the Warriors get to add another shooter at a spot that could end up being a steal. The rich get richer in this world. I 100 percent doubt that Hutchison drops this far, but if he does, the Warriors would grab him in an instant.

Hutchison is athletic, he's a good defender, he's a good shooter. The main issue with him is that he probably isn't meant to be a go-to option in the NBA like he was with the Broncos. In Golden State, Hutchinson can just park himself on the wing and drain corner threes, or make good cuts to the basket to catch Steph Curry lobs. Seems like a good life.

29. Nets - Dzanan Musa, SG/SF, Bosnia

SA: I am taking a wild card approach here with the Nets at the end of the first round. I hadn't watched film on Dzanan Musa until this morning, but let me tell you, this kid can score. There have been knocks on his athleticism, but when you can put the ball in the basket the way Musa can, that doesn't matter a whole lot.

Musa just turned 19 years old, but he looks like a veteran in Europe. I'm not kidding, go watch YouTube videos of this kid. He has the potential to be one of those overseas steals that no one has heard of and then they go on to be an All-Star and be in the league for 15 years. Pick him up, Brooklyn!

KR: I think Simons probably slides to the second round considering we know very little about him and he needs to add about 20 pounds of muscle to get serious playing time in the NBA. But this is Atlanta’s third pick in the first round. Why not take a little risk? I talked with Simons at the Combine and he’s well aware that people love mysteries and he is exactly that. Watching the limited film on him, the dude is incredibly fluid on the court. He struggles finishing and he needs to fix his shot, but the potential is there. Shoot your shot, Atlanta. You could tell me Simons is a solid player in the NBA five years from now or entirely out of the league. He’s the perfect player to let develop in the G League. Get those sales numbers up for the Erie BayHawks!