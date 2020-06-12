Timberwolves, Lynx, T-Wolves 2k Gaming Team Up To Give Back To Minneapolis
Members of the Timberwolves, Lynx and T-Wolves 2k Gaming teams volunteered at MATTER on Thursday, June 11, in an effort to give back to the Minneapolis community.
Players, coaches and employees of the three teams packed MATTERbox meal kits, which will be distributed to families at Urban Ventures, a community center in South Minneapolis where there is currently an urgent need for food, essential items and activities for kids as nearly all the markets and grocery stores in the area are closed indefinitely.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still paramount, but the Timberwolves, Lynx and T-Wolves will continue to look for ways their organization can give back to their community in a safe manner.
#CoachSaunders is bringing the competitive spirit to packing - Box 6 underway! #PackGivesBack @Timberwolves @MATTER_ngo pic.twitter.com/EOR1Y4KL74
— Timberwolves & Lynx Social Responsibility (@WolvesLynxCR) June 11, 2020
Thanks to contributions from @hyvee, the Lynx, @Timberwolves and @TWolvesGaming spent today at @MATTER_ngo packing thousands of meal kits and snack packs for the families at @UrbanVentures! #PackGivesBack pic.twitter.com/c9IPGjsat7
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 12, 2020
Group 2 is here at @MATTER_ngo packing meals for @UrbanVentures! @Timberwolves @minnesotalynx #PackGivesBack #actsofkindness #youmatter pic.twitter.com/r7EeZrilS4
— Timberwolves & Lynx Social Responsibility (@WolvesLynxCR) June 11, 2020
