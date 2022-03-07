Timberwolves & Lynx Celebrate Women’s History Month

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx are celebrating Women’s History Month, presented by Deluxe with planned activations and programming through storytelling and elevating women.

New this season, the franchise teamed-up with Wild Collective founded by Whitney Bansin. The woman-owned sports fashion brand designed the popular Timberwolves denim jacket. Available for purchase at the Timberwolves Team Store and online.

“The Come Up,” an original content series presented by Deluxe returns and will feature women-owned businesses and community leaders in conversation with host Bianca Dawkins, Timberwolves and Lynx Senior Social Responsibility Coordinator and co-chair of the organization’s Black Elevation Alliance ERG. Dawkins speaks with Ethelind Kaba, Executive Director of the Ann Bancroft Foundation, Debbie Montgomery, activist and the first Black woman police officer for the St. Paul Police Department, and Jane Elliott, Chief Communications and Human Resources Officer for Deluxe. Watch episodes of The Come Up on Timberwolves and Lynx digital and social channels.

As part of the Lynx and WISC’s (Women in Sports Council) continuing partnership, Cathy Winter, president of Premier Sport Psychology will host a conversation and guide employees through purpose-driven leadership exercises on International Women’s Day, March 8.

During the month, Deluxe will provide an opportunity for students at Cityview Community School to receive a visit from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Education Station. The Education Station, powered by Xcel Energy, is a bookmobile and will be stocked with books spotlighting girls and women from female authors, writers and illustrators to female story leads. The Education Station will make visits to Minneapolis public schools throughout the month. Up to 100 youth will have the opportunity to select a book of their choice during each visit and take home a book bag full of items.

In partnership with Bally Sports North, Wolves+ will feature Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve with host Marney Gellner. The episode will air later this month on BSN and will be available on Apple podcasts.

The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in collaboration with arts nonprofit, ArtForce Iowa will wear commemorative jerseys for their Women’s History Celebration Night on Wednesday, March 16 when they host the South Bay Lakers. The game-worn jerseys, presented by Principal will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting Des Moines-area nonprofits.

Each week throughout the month, T-Wolves Gaming will spotlight a woman who has advanced the gaming space, beginning with Mabel Addis, the first female video game designer. Follow T-Wolves Gaming and #WomenInGaming.

All home games will feature performances by female artists including pre-game, anthem, and halftime entertainment.

Women’s History Month Night – Monday, March 7 vs. Portland Trailblazers

Musical entertainment featuring Shemika Charles and local group, Partners in Praise Girls Choir

Fans should stop by Fhima’s Test Kitchen where Emily Pollack, Pastry Chef at Umbra will serve her Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake. Located at Section 126.