Timberwolves & Lynx and Treasure Island Resort & Casino Unveil Refurbished Prairie Island Indian Community Court

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, in partnership with Treasure Island Resort & Casino, unveiled a refurbished outdoor court for the Prairie Island Indian Community in Welch, Minnesota.

Unveiled on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which celebrates and honors Native American peoples and their histories and culture, the event featured remarks from Prairie Island Tribal Council Vice President Lu Taylor, Prairie Island Indian Community member and former Division 1 women’s basketball player Tesha Buck, Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke and Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Basketball Development John Thomas. The renovated court will serve community members and host a variety of local activities.

“We recognize with the Prairie Island Indian Community the power that sport has in bridging communities,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We’ve been fortunate to have a long-standing and committed partner in Treasure Island Resort & Casino and celebrate our 20+ years partnership and this new court that will serve many in the years to come.”

“Thank you to our wonderful partner, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, for their commitment to bettering our community by providing our youth a safe and enjoyable place to play,” said Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President Shelley Buck. “We have a responsibility and an obligation to look out for the next seven generations, and there is no better way to do that than by focusing on our kids and making sure they have what they need to be successful. Our partnership with the Timberwolves & Lynx gives us a platform to share our story and celebrate our culture with a broader audience that otherwise may never get authentic exposure to the rich history and culture of Minnesota’s Native American tribes.”

Following yesterday’s refurbished court unveil, the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy broke in the court with community members along with Wolves alum Quincy Lewis and Lynx player Rachel Banham. Crunch and Prowl were also a part of the festivities and interacted with kids and attendees while playing games.

New this season, the Wolves and Lynx and Treasure Island Resort & Casino renewed their contract, naming Treasure Island Resort & Casino a Founding Level Partner and the teams’ exclusive Casino and Gaming Partner. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is a long-standing partner of the Wolves at more than 20+ years.

The partnership entitles Treasure Island Resort & Casino to naming rights – “Club TI” and the Premium Level at Target Center. Treasure Island Resort & Casino will continue to be the presenting partner for Native American Heritage Night, which will take place on Wednesday, November 17 vs. the Sacramento Kings. Both teams and Treasure Island Resort & Casino will work together to expand cultural inclusion programming and activations throughout the year, including a PSA focused on cultural inclusion and anti-bullying, Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy camps and clinics within the Prairie Island Indian Community, employee volunteer opportunities working with the Prairie Island Indian Community and educational incentives for students to receive VIP experiences at Timberwolves and Lynx games.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 2,200 slots, 44 table games, a poker room and a recently refreshed 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island’s 788-room hotel, which includes the Wolf Tower, is the second largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. For more information, visit TIcasino.com.