Timberwolves Launch Search for President of Basketball Operations

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that a search for a President of Basketball Operations will commence at the conclusion of the regular season. The role has been vacant since the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau earlier in the season. No timeline has been set and no further updates will be provided until the conclusion of the search.

“In the absence of Tom, I want to thank all who picked up his responsibilities this past year. This includes Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders, General Manager Scott Layden and our entire basketball staff for their efforts leading our team through the 2018-19 season,” said Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. “They worked through a season with many injuries requiring many challenges in our player lineup. We are incredibly grateful to them for all of their hard work and commitment to the franchise.”

“The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to be very bright,” said Taylor. “It’s more important than ever that we find a leader who can build a successful team in today’s fast-paced NBA. We have the cornerstones of a very talented team and need to assemble the final pieces that will elevate us into a playoff team and one that can compete for championships.”