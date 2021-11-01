Timberwolves Introduce Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the much-anticipated Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform. This year’s campaign, Remix the Game, juxtaposes old and new and is a compilation of the franchise’s greatest hits.

The Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 City Edition uniform blends elements from a selection of looks forever linked to three eras of Timberwolves basketball: The Expansion – the beginning, when Minnesota was granted a franchise, The Big Ticket – led by Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, a time etched with a Western Conference Finals appearance and an MVP honor, and The Now – a young core fueled by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell and an exciting future ahead.

The uniform celebrates Timberwolves history and gives a fresh new look to the team’s most classic and iconic uniform features.

Uniform Color: the inaugural blue, green, and white colorway returns. The front blue nods to the color of the original 1989-96 Timberwolves jersey and utilizes the guard hair element of the inaugural Nike NBA City Edition uniform of 2017-18 while using the navy of the current Icon uniform on the back.

Tree Trim: the iconic trees are back. Worn 1996-2000, an era that defined the franchise’s "Big Ticket" teams, the trees evoke an unmatched nostalgia among Wolves fans.

Chest Wordmark and Number System: the chest wordmark is a remix on the 2004 logo that connects the Wolves mark on the current Nike NBA Association jersey, along with the styled treatment of the Trees jersey.

Short Logos: the wolf adorns each side, representing team origin and how far the team has come. The team’s first logo resides on the left-side and the current logo is positioned on the right-side. Each side is equipped with guard hair patterns to capture the essence of the wolf and bring in an element of the first City Edition uniform from 2017-18.

Take a look at the Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition here: https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/remix

The team will wear the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms for 19 games throughout the season, including eight home games on Nov. 5th vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Nov. 15th vs. Phoenix Suns, Dec. 10th vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Dec. 17th vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Jan. 23rd vs. Brooklyn Nets, Feb. 25th vs. Philadelphia 76ers, March 25th vs. Dallas Mavericks, and April 10th vs. Chicago Bulls. Fans can also expect fun throwback giveaway items like bucket hats and fanny packs on select nights, and don’t be surprised to see other blasts from the past like franchise icons from on and off the court.

"This year’s City Edition uniform is a celebration of fandom – a tribute to our franchise’s most iconic moments," said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. "There’s a certain amount of nostalgia with this year’s uniform and fans will notice it’s a true mixtape of past, present, and future. We can’t wait for our fans to see the uniform on-court for the first time on Friday, Nov. 5th."

Nike first introduced the City Edition concept in 2017 to celebrate and honor each NBA team’s fans and community attributes. This is the fifth Timberwolves City Edition uniform for the franchise.

Beyond the uniform, fans have the opportunity to embrace the mixtape spirit of the Nike NBA City Edition.

(Today) City Social Scramble: score free tickets by unscrambling Timberwolves history and revealing where in the city the first 250 fans can grab complimentary Timberwolves tickets to an upcoming home game.

(Watch and listen now) Remix Brand Spot: in collaboration with the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board and Creative Arts Studio @ Powderhorn, the Wolves worked with co-creator Tim Wilson and CAS students to engineer a custom track of historic Timberwolves soundbites and play calls featured in the brand spot and will also be played in-arena. Creative Arts Studio @ Powderhorn offers free classes to middle and high school students who are interested in music production, engineering, vocal recording, and videography. Timberwolves 2021-22 City Edition.

(Available now) City Edition Remix the Game Spotify Playlist: Timberwolves DJ Mad Mardigan created a custom playlist, a remix of intro video songs, 4th quarter pump ups, signature jams, classic arena anthems and more. Listen now – 2021-22 City Edition: Remix the Game.

(Through Nov. 30th) Remix Dish at Fhima’s Minneapolis: enjoy a limited-time remixed classic from Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima of Fhima’s Minneapolis. Patrons who order the Remix Minnesota Walleye beginning Friday, Nov. 5th through the end of the month will receive four free tickets to a Wolves game during the 2021-22 season.

(Through Dec. 31st) Anthony Edwards Outdoor Mural: the Wolves partnered with Muros and local artist Reggie LeFlore, who specializes in street art and human portraiture. Originally, a hand-painted black and white mural of Anthony Edwards, LeFlore is adding color to reveal this season’s City Edition uniform. The mural is located at 218 N Washington Ave. across from Hewing Hotel.

(Date to be announced) Fastbreak Foundation Auction: fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-worn 2021-22 City Edition to benefit the Fastbreak Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

The Timberwolves 2021-22 City Edition uniform is available for purchase on Monday, Nov. 15th at timberwolvesteamstore.com and the Timberwolves Team Store in Target Center. The Remix the Game custom collection will also drop on Monday, Nov. 15th with more custom-created threads available throughout November and December.