Timberwolves to Host Preseason Game at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team will host a 2018-19 preseason game at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Wolves will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. This will mark the Wolves’ first trip to Ames, Iowa for a preseason game.

“Today’s announcement serves as a celebration of our wonderful partnership with the Iowa Wolves,” said Timberwolves Chief Strategy Officer Ted Johnson. “Together, we’re excited to bring Timberwolves basketball to central Iowa. This off-site game is a great opportunity to connect with our fans in Iowa and bring the excitement of NBA basketball right to their front door.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Iowa State University and its athletic department to showcase the best basketball league in the world to central Iowa,” said Iowa Wolves President of Business Operations Ryan Grant. “Iowa State offers some of the most passionate fans in college basketball and an iconic athletic facility in Hilton Coliseum. We’re thrilled to share the Minnesota Timberwolves brand of basketball to such a dedicated fan base.”

“We are excited to showcase an NBA exhibition game in Hilton Coliseum,” said Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard. “We have a rabid fanbase for basketball and it will be a wonderful opportunity to bring ‘Hilton Magic’ to the NBA.”

This game marks the Wolves’ fourth visit to Iowa, having played preseason games in Des Moines in 1997 and Cedar Rapids in 2002 and 2014

Tickets will be available to be purchased by the public beginning Tuesday, September 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, at all Ticketmaster locations, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The complete Timberwolves 2018-19 preseason schedule is as follows:

2018-19 TIMBERWOLVES PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIPOFF

Sept. 29 Golden State Warriors Oracle Arena 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 Los Angeles Clippers Staples Center 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder Target Center 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 Milwaukee Bucks Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa) 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 12 Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum 7:30 p.m.

All times Central Bold denotes home games