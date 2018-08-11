Timberwolves Home Opener and Preseason Game on Sale

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that tickets for the team’s 2018-19 Home Opener on Friday, October 19 against Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on sale now.



Tickets are also on sale for the team’s home preseason game, the first chance to see the Timberwolves on their home court this season, as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, October 5.



Fans can purchase tickets for both games here or by calling 612-673-1234. Information on single-game tickets for all other home games on the recently announced 2018-19 Timberwolves regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

