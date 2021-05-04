Timberwolves Guard Anthony Edwards Named KIA NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA today named Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards as its Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for April. Edwards earns his second Kia NBA Rookie of the Month award (March 2021) and is the third Timberwolves player to win the award multiple times, joining Karl-Anthony Towns (November, December 2015, January, February, March, April 2016) and Andrew Wiggins (November, December 2014, January, February, April 2015).

Edwards, who led the Timberwolves to an 8-8 record in April, ended the month scoring 345 points, grabbing 82 rebounds and handing out 53 assists. The last rookie to reach those levels in all three categories in one calendar month was Blake Griffin in January 2011 (364 points, 188 rebounds, 61 assists). The only other Timberwolves rookie to have a month like that was Christian Laettner in March 1993 (347 points, 193 rebounds, 70 assists). Edwards totaled 44 three-pointers in April, the most by a rookie in NBA in a single month, passing Landry Shamet who made 43 threes in March of 2019. Edwards averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.4 minutes per game in April. No other rookie in the NBA averaged 20+ points in April. Edwards ranks in the top 10 amongst rookies in multiple statistical categories on the season, including first among rookies in points per game (18.5), tied for fourth in steals (1.2) and eighth in assists per game (2.8). Amongst rookies, Edwards also leads rookies in total points (1205), ranks second in total three-pointers made (147), third in total steals (76), third in total rebounds (301) and fifth in total assists (179).

Edwards’ month was highlighted by numerous accomplishments, including with his eighth point against Milwaukee on Apr. 14, he reached 1000 points on the season (currently 1205). He joined Towns (1503), Christian Laettner (1472), Wiggins (1387), Isaiah Rider (1313), Jonny Flynn (1094), Stephon Marbury (1057), Sam Mitchell (1012) as the only Timberwolves rookies with 1000+ points. At 19y-252d, he additionally became the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1000 points, behind LeBron James (19y-041d), Kobe Bryant (19y-127d), Kevin Durant (19y-146d) and Devin Booker (19y-162d). With his first three-pointer on Apr. 3 at Philadelphia, Edwards set the Timberwolves rookie single-season record for threes made surpassing Wes Johnson (103, 2010-11). On Apr. 24 at Utah, he finished the night with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals, becoming the eighth rookie in NBA history (first Timberwolves rookie) with such stat line, joining Grant Hill (1995), Penny Hardaway (1994), Lionel Simmons (1991), Ron Harper (1987), Karl Malone (1986), Ron Lee (1977) and John Drew (1974). With his five steals against the Jazz, Edwards became the ninth Timberwolves rookie to record five steals in a game joining Pooh Richardson (1989-90), Sam Mitchell (1989-90), Laettner (1992-93), Kevin Garnett (1995-96), Craig Smith (2006-07), Ricky Rubio (2011-12), Kris Dunn (2016-17) and most recently Josh Okogie (2018-19).