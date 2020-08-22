Timberwolves Finally Find Lottery Luck

There was an 86% chance the Timberwolves weren’t going to win Thursday’s NBA Draft Lottery.

For many Wolves fans, who in 31 years had never witnessed the franchise move up in the Lottery, the odds seemed far greater.

Perhaps another addition to a year filled with anomalies, Minnesota defied the norm by winning the Draft Lottery, and in turn, netting the opportunity to select first in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Thursday’s Lottery victory cements the team’s current 2020 Draft selections at No. 1, No. 17, and No. 33 overall.

With three of the top 33 selections in the NBA Draft, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and staff will continually be evaluating the assets to best serve the team.

“We’re not locked into anything,” said Rosas. “Any opportunity to improve this club, we’re going to be super creative. And we’re going to look at every opportunity throughout the League to make this team better.

“The front office and I are prepared to get right to work with this new component for the Draft and we’re confident we will be able to bring energy and excitement to our fanbase with our next moves.”

Meanwhile, the remainder of the Timberwolves contingent, players and fans alike, will anxiously be awaiting what’s to come.

“I know we’re ready to compete and I can’t wait to see who joins us next,” said point guard D’Angelo Russell.