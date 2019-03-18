Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation Accepting Nominations for Local Basketball Courts to be Refurbished
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation is now accepting nominations for local basketball courts to receive a refurbishment through the team’s “Our Courts. Our Future.” program presented by U.S. Bank.
This is the third year of the court refurbishment program which restores four community courts throughout the summer across Minnesota. Last year, the program aided Bennett Park in Hibbing, Pioneer Park in Hastings, Northway Park in St. Cloud, and the Groveland Recreation Center in St. Paul.
To nominate a local court in Minnesota, submit a brief description, including who utilizes the court, and photos of the current condition, to www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts. Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 3.